Boise accountability office releases 2017 shooting report

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing a fine of $14,502 against Professional Security Consultants Inc., following the deadly shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall last fall. The Los Angeles security company employs about 2,900 officers around the...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
There was an increase of nearly 60% of police officer murders in 2021. FBI Director Christopher Wray said on CBS’ 60 Minutes that 73 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2021, which translated to one officer getting killed every five days. Wray said, “an alarming percentage”...
The trial for a former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has begun. Attorneys asked potential jurors Monday about their political leanings and whether they saw news stories about the case. Aaron von Ehlinger has been charged with rape and penetration with a foreign object, both felonies, after a young Statehouse staffer reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.
CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is dead following a skydiving incident in Caldwell Monday. Caldwell Police officials say a tandem skydive duo fell out of the sky around 4 p.m. A 22-year-old man was killed, and another is seriously injured, according to police. The Canyon County Coroner has identified...
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s first K-9 officer retired after 11 years of service. Pepper the black lab assisted officers in illegal animal confiscation, wildlife detection, tracking people, locating evidence, provided education and outreach opportunities to the community. Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling initiated the K-9 program...
A man who was seated in first-class on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Phoenix, Arizona was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Morgan first became upset when flight attendants told him to put his seat belt...
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little hosted a ceremonial bill signing for the Endangered and Missing Person Alert (EMPA) bill Wednesday. The legislation was prompted by the disappearance of missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy, Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. He went missing in July 2021, but no Amber Alert was issued because his situation did not meet all of the criteria.
WEISER, Idaho — Overdoses and opioid seizures are at an all-time high in the Gem State, with border communities taking the most brutal hit. Law enforcement agencies from around southeastern Idaho shared their experiences with members of Gov. Brad Little's 'Operation Esto Perpetua' Citizen Action Group on Wednesday in Weiser.
A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside a couple’s truck and near or inside stores as well as placing threatening phone calls.
