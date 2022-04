Mogul Palooza is an opportunity for community members to support business education students at Branch Area Careers Center. The student business expo is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7 at BACC. It includes a free hot dog lunch, door prizes drawn every 15 minutes, a 50/50 raffle and a last minute oportuinty to shop for Mother's Day gifts. All sales are cash only. ...

QUINCY, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO