Researchers Found Learning After Sleep Helps Reinforce Information In The Brain

BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers in Japan and at Brown University conducted a series of learning experiments with a group of volunteers.

They found that learning after sleep helps reinforce and protect that information in the brain, suggesting that kids might learn better in school if school hours are modified allowing students to sleep more at night.

It also implies that instead of staying up all night to cram for a test, high school and college students may be better served by going to bed to help reinforce what they’ve studied.