Baltimore, MD

New Audio Available for Media Use: What is Interpretable Machine Learning?

informs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MD, April 25, 2022 – New audio is available for media use featuring Cynthia Rudin, a professor of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Statistical Science, Mathematics, and Biostatistics & Bioinformatics at Duke University. This content is made available by INFORMS, the largest association for the decision and data sciences....

www.informs.org

GeekyGadgets

Deals: Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology, Save 98%

If you are looking to learn the basics of coding then we have a great deal on the Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Learn the Basics of Coding & Technology is available in our deals store for just $20, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Model Tests are Essential for Building Domain Knowledge

Building a machine learning system without testing is likely to produce bad outcomes. But the real power of testing comes through domain knowledge and subsequent data querying capabilities. Examples from autonomous vehicles and Tesla’s team in particular demonstrate the power of great testing. The understanding of testing, like labeling and error analysis, as facets of knowledge-building have implications for MLOps tools and platform designs.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop novel technology to screen voice recordings for depression

A group of researchers led by Elke Rundensteiner has developed a highly effective technology that screens voice recordings for signs that a speaker is depressed, an important advance that could alert physicians and other clinicians to people who need help. Audio-assisted Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (AudiBERT), the system developed...
MENTAL HEALTH
hackernoon.com

Utility Driven NFTs & Their Real-World Applications

NFT stands for “non-fungible tokens” that are attached to a physical good or service. NFTs are embedded bits of code in a blockchain server and are tied to cryptocurrency. They can be used as a stake in cryptocurrency transactions to earn money for their owners. In video games, Niftyville is a roleplaying game that allows plays to introduce new items in the game to earn real money. In art, NFT art is strictly a matter of bragging rights that exists on the internet.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Should a humanities major learn to code?

If you're pursuing a humanities degree (i.e. a degree in any non-science, technology, or engineering major), but eyeing the high wages enjoyed by tech professionals, you may have wondered if humanities students can learn coding — and if they should. The answer: yes, absolutely. A 2016 study from Burning...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Prepare for the future with this $50 Web3 programming training

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The world of technology is constantly evolving. One movement that's sparked much of this innovation has been the recent push towards Web3, the third generation of the internet. Web3 envisions an utterly decentralized web with cryptocurrency and the metaverse playing critical roles in allowing users to wrest control of the web and financial systems from large institutions and governments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Interpretability#Machine Learning#Computer Engineering#A Black Box#Duke University
TechCrunch

Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce’s AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy. In fact, some of the researchers behind the AI Economist were involved in the new work, which was detailed in a study originally published in March. As...
SCIENCE
Freethink

How to tell if you can trust an AI

Machine learning is a vibrant, fast-growing branch of artificial intelligence. It aims to make reliable decisions with real-world data, without needing to be manually programmed by a human. The algorithms involved can be trained for specific tasks by analysing large amounts of data with some basic rules, and picking out...
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

How digital transformation is reshaping business

The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Using Simple Tech to Solve Complex Problems

With today's advanced technology, humans are more connected than ever before -- but with that connection comes the potential for app fatigue. Today's internet users crave simple, easy-to-use solutions to help them solve complex problems.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

HPE RAN Automation Powers Multi-vendor Management and Automation for Any RAN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced HPE RAN Automation, a service management and orchestration solution that provides multi-vendor management and automation for any Radio Access Network (RAN) and helps communications service providers increase operational efficiency and accelerate deployment. This pre-integrated cloud-native solution, delivered as a service, leverages HPE operations support systems and...
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Becoming a virtual assistant

A head start on your hustle. Average Compensation: varies based on experience and responsibilities. Skills needed: Administrative and clerical skills (bookkeeping, contracts, invoices, emails, etc.), CRM systems, social media management, basic graphic design. If you like to schedule everything on your calendar and are a whiz at optimizing digital tools,...
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Virtual meeting study: 50% of participants arrive late, 22% don’t say anything

The rise of video conferencing has opened up new ways to analyze the effectiveness of meetings. Seattle startup Read just released its first study after measuring more than 3 million virtual meeting minutes since launching in September, when it announced its $10 million seed round. The company’s software measures engagement and sentiment of participants on video meetings.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

User experience: not quite about the user and not really an experience

User experience (UX) is important, and everybody talks about how its two components -- employee experience and customer experience -- are competitive differentiators that need everyone's full attention. However, UX still takes a backseat in most software and online product releases. That's the takeaway from a recent survey of 693...
COMPUTERS
FireRescue1

Resuscitation science and technology leaders introduce new, groundbreaking T-CPR training and education

Resuscitation quality improvement programs empower telecommunicators to help improve out-of-hospital cardiac arrest outcomes. DALLAS – A new suite of telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training and education programs designed for the first first responders in a sudden cardiac arrest emergency is now available from RQI Partners, the partnership between the American Heart Association® (Association) and Laerdal Medical (Laerdal), to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates in communities nationwide. RQI® Telecommunicator CPR (RQI T-CPR) has expanded to three program and learning tiers, marking a first-ever milestone, and offering emergency communications centers and telecommunicators access to more tailored and cost-effective solutions.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Information aggregation and collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds

In humans and other gregarious animals, collective decision-making is a robust behavioural feature of groups. Pooling individual information is also fundamental for modern societies, in which digital technologies have exponentially increased the interdependence of individual group members. In this Review, we selectively discuss the recent human and animal literature, focusing on cognitive and behavioural mechanisms that can yield collective intelligence beyond the wisdom of crowds. We distinguish between two group decision-making situations: consensus decision-making, in which a group consensus is required, and combined decision-making, in which a group consensus is not required. We show that in both group decision-making situations, cognitive and behavioural algorithms that capitalize on individual heterogeneity are the key for collective intelligence to emerge. These algorithms include accuracy or expertise-weighted aggregation of individual inputs and implicit or explicit coordination of cognition and behaviour towards division of labour. These mechanisms can be implemented either as 'cognitive algebra', executed mainly within the mind of an individual or by some arbitrating system, or as a dynamic behavioural aggregation through social interaction of individual group members. Finally, we discuss implications for collective decision-making in modern societies characterized by a fluid but auto-correlated flow of information and outline some future directions.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Defining the Problem in Your Data Science Project Can Lead to Success

One of the biggest reasons for data science project failure is poor problem framework, which can be easily mitigated by early intervention. Every data science team needs to get better at defining the problem the right way. Failure rate of various data science initiatives is really high — often estimated approximately 70–80% As per my experience various reasons for the same can be attributed to. Not involving the right stakeholders in defining the. problem who speaks the language of both the data and business is super useful in this process.
SCIENCE

