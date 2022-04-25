Public to weigh in on Detroit ordinance that would provide lawyers for tenants facing eviction

(CBS DETROIT) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open Tuesday. First Independence Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, is making a move to Minnesota with the help of five major banks. We’re delighted to announce our upcoming #historicevent: #FirstIndependence Bank will be hosting the grand opening of our Minneapolis Branch on Tuesday, April 26th, and you’re invited to celebrate with us!#ficonnected #bankingTwinCities #TwinCitiesbank #Minneapolisbank #event pic.twitter.com/JoOspsjWvf — First Independence Bank (@ficonnected) April 23, 2022 The Minnesota branch will open on University Avenue in Minneapolis. The bank opened in May 1970. It is the only Black-owned bank headquartered in Michigan. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO