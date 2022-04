It’s easy to make fun of Tim Michels, the latest Republican candidate for governor. He hasn’t run for office since in 18 years, since a failed bid to defeat then-Senator Russ Feingold in 2004. That’s a lifetime in politics and he’s been invisible since then. Michels, moreover, is entering the race awfully late, with less than four months to go before the Republican primary. And he made the cardinal error of letting others announce his candidacy before he did.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO