Fans have been wondering what the song at the end of Moon Knight Episode 5 was. Well, viewers were treated to "Más Allá del Sol," a Spanish-language hymn performed by Manuel Bonilla. A lot of commenters on social media pointed out the track because of their experience with the Adventist Church. While this version was arranged by Bonilla, the original version of the song was composed by Emiliano Ponce, who is a pastor in that same church. Moon Knight has reached far and wide for its needle drops. While things may have gotten started with Kid Cudi or Wham! But Hesham Nazih's score has become a big player in the Disney+ show as well. Who knows what surprises are hiding in the music for the final episode as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO