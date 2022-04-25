Guardians’ Myles Straw told Yankees fans to ‘hit me motherf–ker’ before trash incident

A short-lived mystery has been solved.

A new video clip reveals what was said between Yankees fans and Guardians outfielder Myles Straw before fans in the right-field bleachers threw garbage and debris at Guardians players after the Yankees won 5-4 in The Bronx on Saturday.

Right before the incident, Guardians players could be seen jawing at fans, which probably contributed to the postgame trash-throwing.

Straw scaled the wall and aggressively spoke to fans after teammate Steven Kwan had gone down with an injury while crashing into the wall trying to catch an Isiah Kiner-Falefa double.

The new piece of video shows Straw telling Yankees fans to “hit me, motherf–ker” after climbing the wall. One fan can be heard yelling “get mad” repeatedly toward Straw and fellow outfielder Oscar Mercado.

Warning: Graphic language

“Brutal,” Straw told reporters after the game. “Worst fan base on the planet.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona gave his team’s side of the story after the game.

Myles Straw told Yankees fans to ‘hit me motherf–ker’ in the brouhaha at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. Screengrab / Twitter

“Myles was kinda sticking up for his teammate. Kid’s out there bleeding, checking him for a concussion,” Francona said, per Bally Sports Cleveland . “I just think probably emotions got a little out of control. Regardless, I don’t think people can throw stuff at our players on the field. That’s never gonna be OK.”