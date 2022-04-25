ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Get Fox Nation On Your TV

By Rebecca Isaacs
 3 days ago

So you enjoy watching Fox News and want to get more insight to everyday American news and content? Fox Nation will totally scratch that itch. From Tucker Carlson original shows like Suicide of Los Angeles to new seasons of the hit series COPS, Fox Nation is building out a streaming service that combines its passion for conservative takes on news to old favorites that people have enjoyed for decades.

Currently, you can get Fox Nation for $.99/month for your first month, followed by $5.99/month for later months if you opt for a monthly subscription. If you plan to opt for an annual subscription, you can purchase the Patriot package for $64.99/year or you can even buy two years’ worth of the streaming service with the Silver Patriot Package, which will cost $99.99/biannually. Keep in mind that this comes with a free seven-day trial for the Patriot and Silver Patriot plans, but not the monthly plan.

HOW DO I GET FOX NATION ON MY TV?

The best way to watch Fox Nation will be via the Fox Nation app, which is where you’ll be able to see Tucker Carlson original projects as well as the exclusive Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump in Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Once you’ve subscribed, the Fox Nation app is available for download across a number of different platforms. You can get it on your smart TV, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Roku, XBox One, and Apple TV. If you’re unsure how to add Fox Nation to your TV, read on to find out more.

HOW TO WATCH FOX NATION ON SMART TVS

If you have a smart TV, it’s really easy to get the Fox Nation app. Simply search and download on your smart TV’s app store. Log in, and you’re ready to stream!

According to Fox Nation’s support page, Fox Nation is available to stream on Android TVs, Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and Apple TVs.

IS THERE A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL?

You’re in luck. There is currently a 7-day free trial if you sign up for Fox Nation.

HOW TO GET FOX NATION ON YOUR ROKU

Like smart TVs, you can also get Fox Nation on your Roku or any other streaming device. Fox Nation is available on all Roku devices, but there’s a little more to the process. Firstly, you’ll have to search for the channel, and add it to your homepage. Once you’ve added it to the homepage, you’ll want to log in to your Fox Nation account. You can stream once you’re logged in.

HOW TO STREAM FOX NATION ON TV VIA AMAZON FIRE AND APPLE TV

Fox Nation can be streamed on Apple TVs and Amazon Fire TVs. You’ll have to search for the app in the app store and add it to your home screen. If it says “Get,” you’ll need to purchase the app. If it says “Open,” then you’ve already downloaded it and can open it to stream Fox Nation.

HOW TO GET FOX NATION ON YOUR XBOX ONE

Fox Nation is available on your XBox One, but it’s a little trickier. Firstly, you’ll have to search for the app in the Xbox Store, and select “Get.” Once you’ve downloaded it, you’ll want to launch the app and log in to your Fox Nation account. You can stream once you’re logged in.

IS FOX NATION FREE FOR VETERANS?

Yes! Fox Nation is free for veterans for one year for a limited time only. When you go to Fox Nation, you can verify your military status via email to get the discount. If you’re already signed up, log out of your account and restart the sign-up process with your current information. You won’t have to create a new account, but you will have to verify your status with supporting documents and change your plan under account settings once you’ve been confirmed.

IS FOX NATION FREE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS?

Yes! Fox Nation is free for all active first responders for one year. You’ll have to verify your active status to get the discount. If you’re already signed up, log out of your account and restart the sign-up process with your current information. You won’t have to create a new account, but you will have to verify your status with supporting documents and change your plan under account settings once you’ve been confirmed.

