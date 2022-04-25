ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kirk Herbstreit Will Miss 2022 NFL Draft Due to Blood Clot

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PF0b2_0fJsRF1T00

On Monday Kirk Herbstreit announced he would not be part of ABC/ESPN's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike Mel Kiper Jr. who won't be in Las Vegas for the event due to his vaccination status, Herbstreit will miss the draft due to doctors discovering a blood clot in his system.

Herbstreit took to social media to announce his absence and claimed his decision to skip the event came out of "an abundance of caution."

While this is a bummer for Herbstreit and viewers, it's certainly the right move. The draft won't be the same without ESPN's whole team in attendance, but Herbstreit needs to focus on his health and getting well soon.

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Patriots-49ers Trade Sends Deebo Samuel To New England

The San Francisco 49ers looked as if they would have a relatively quiet lead-up to the draft season. Without a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as they traded it to move up and select Trey Lance last year, the 49ers were slated to pick late in the second round. But, that could all change very quickly. San Francisco wasn’t a team rumored to be looking to move up, but with the recent news surrounding Deebo Samuel, they could be drafting in the first round after all, and the New England Patriots could be a trade partner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Kiper Jr.
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Blood Clot#Espn#American Football#Abc Espn#Abc Nfl Draft
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Chris Broussard Dons Paper Bag of Shame After Picking Nets to Win East

The Brooklyn Nets have disappointed just about everybody outside the greater New England area in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The two-headed monster of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was so intimidating before the postseason began that the Nets were far and away every analyst's favorite upset pick. Some went so far as to say the Nets were the best team in the conference and would be representing the East in the Finals this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Chris Simms: Dolphins Planned to Trade Second-Round Pick For Tom Brady, First-Round Pick For Sean Payton

There are a few ways to look at Tom Brady's sudden decision to return to football for at least one more year. One way is to assume that Brady's competitive nature and the rushed nature of the announcement ate away at him until he couldn't take it anymore. Another way, the more suspicious way, is to wonder why it happened the way it did and connect dots. Those who took that path are behind the rumors that Brady wanted to join the Miami Dolphins as an owner, bring in Sean Payton, and un-retire to force the Buccaneers to trade his rights to Miami, where he would then play at least one more season.
MIAMI, FL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy