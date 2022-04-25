Kirk Herbstreit Will Miss 2022 NFL Draft Due to Blood Clot

On Monday Kirk Herbstreit announced he would not be part of ABC/ESPN's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike Mel Kiper Jr. who won't be in Las Vegas for the event due to his vaccination status, Herbstreit will miss the draft due to doctors discovering a blood clot in his system.

Herbstreit took to social media to announce his absence and claimed his decision to skip the event came out of "an abundance of caution."

While this is a bummer for Herbstreit and viewers, it's certainly the right move. The draft won't be the same without ESPN's whole team in attendance, but Herbstreit needs to focus on his health and getting well soon.