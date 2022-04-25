ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Numbers show transfer portal is very risky move for college football players

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QL0PS_0fJsRCNI00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The introduction of the NCAA transfer portal has forever changed how college football teams create their rosters, and has given players more freedom to direct their careers.

But with that newfound freedom comes a lot of risk.

According to the official numbers out of the NCAA, entering the portal and trying your luck somewhere else is by no means a sure thing. In fact, almost half of the players who transfer don't find a new school to attend.

Ahead of the May 1 deadline for transfer players to compete in 2022-23, the NCAA revealed a massive amount of data from the transfer portal that covers the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

College football transfer portal: By the numbers

2020 offseason
Undergrad transfers: 587
Grad transfers: 309

2021 offseason
Undergrad transfers: 950
Grad transfers: 477

Clearly, the data shows increasing interest in the transfer portal. The numbers for 2022 are expected to show another sizable increase.

Most active months for transfers

As you would expect, December and January — the traditional end of the college football season and bowl postseason — see the most action.

Over December and January of the 2020-21 academic year, 985 players entered the transfer portal, compared to 483 in April and May, the second most-active time span. September and July are the least active months, with 197 players on the move combined in those months for 2020-21.

Overall success rate for transfers

When taking the total number of college transfers into consideration, only around five in 10 players are actually finding a new school to play for.

  • 54% reported enrolling at a new school
  • 41% have not found a new school, are still looking, transferred to a non-NCAA school, or left their sport completely
  • 59% of scholarship transfers found a scholarship at a new FBS school
  • 8% left their scholarships and became walk-ons at a new school
  • 33% of players remain without a destination
  • 18% of walk-ons that transferred found a scholarship at a new school
  • About one-third of FCS transfers land a scholarship at a new school
  • 36% of FCS transfers find a new school to sign with at all

Sport-by-sport numbers

In 2020, 10 percent of all FBS and FCS college football players entered the transfer portal. In 2021, that number grew to 12 percent for FCS and 16 percent for FBS.

That's a big enough number — 2,538 FBS players elected to transfer in 2021, the most of any college sport. But on a percentage basis, men's and women's basketball takes the crown: 22 percent of that women's players entered the transfer portal and 31 percent of men's players did the same.

Rowing holds the title for fewest transfers, at 2 percent.

You can see all the transfer portal data for college football and other sports here .

More from College Football HQ

College football transfer portal: Where the top QBs went

Ranking college football's 10 best transfer players all-time

Transfer tracker: Where college football's best players are going

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitte r

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Four candidates to replace Nick Saban as Alabama coach

Alabama is a perennial championship contender for a reason. The program features a revolving door of player talent and strong coaching, leading to consistently impressive results year in and year out. Key to the Crimson Tide’s success is head coach Nick Saban. So long as he is around, a title...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Rowing#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former College Football Star Has Died At 65

Former Cal defensive lineman Ralph DeLoach passed away last Thursday. He was 65 years old. DeLoach’s family announced this unfortunate news on his Facebook page. “As we all know Ralph was very passionate about his views on social justice and his pursuit of happiness,” his siblings wrote, via Cal Sports Report. “He will be truly loved, forever missed, but never forgotten.”
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Would’ve Taken Kansas Job: Fans React

Given the current standing of each respective program, it’s hard to imagine Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting anything to do with the Kansas Jayhawks. But according to a new report from Jayson Jenks and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, there was once a time when Harbaugh would’ve jumped at the opportunity to become head coach in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 conference will join for the 2023-24 academic year. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calendar year at the latest, there would be 14 teams in total. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Younger Brother Of Former Buckeyes Star Is Transferring

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hooker’s older brother, Malik Hooker, currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys after the Indianapolis Colts made the former Buckeyes star a first-round pick in 2017. The younger sibling recorded 33 tackles in 15 career games (four last season) with Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
207
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy