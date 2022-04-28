ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Plenty of road closures and parking changes in store for Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

By Heather Lang
 2 days ago

Marthoners Get First Look At Course 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Marathon returns to the city this upcoming weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

More than 30,000 people will be part of one or more of the races, and the route's expected to be packed with people cheering on the athletes.

Since the marathon is returning, so are the road closures and parking changes.

The road closures begin on Friday at noon downtown. They start on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street. The closure will remain in effect through Sunday's final races.

On Saturday, there will be additional road closures on the North Shore and downtown for the 5K and Kids Marathon. The new 5K course will allow North Shore parking lots to remain open and accessible, city officials said.

Sunday will bring the largest number of road closures, affecting multiple neighborhoods, including the North Side, West End, South Side, East End and downtown. Closures along the course route begin as early as 1:30 a.m.

Cars that are not moved along the route will be towed.

At the same time as Sunday's races, families will be gathering in Oakland for the University of Pittsburgh's graduation ceremonies.

You can view the full road closure map by clicking here to plan ahead for the weekend.

For even more detailed information, visit the Pittsburgh Marathon's website here .

