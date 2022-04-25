Pirates team with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to raise future service dog for military veteran

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates have a new teammate who will surely be happy to fetch as many balls as the players can field.

The organization has joined forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to introduce the Pirates Pup. Now, they just need a name for him.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which is building a training facility in Western Pennsylvania, will train the pup to eventually pair with a military veteran in need.

While he grows and trains, the puppy will be the Pirates' team dog.

He will appear at PNC Park this summer and socialize with the team and the fans, the Pirates said.

The Pirates are asking fans to help give him a name. Voting is now open on their website through May 3.

Choose between Homer, Bucco, Rookie and Jolly.

Visit this link if you would like to vote.