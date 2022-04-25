ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates team with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to raise future service dog for military veteran

By Heather Lang
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49y8Vf_0fJsQxWi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDKz6_0fJsQxWi00
Pirates adopt team dog 00:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates have a new teammate who will surely be happy to fetch as many balls as the players can field.

The organization has joined forces with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to introduce the Pirates Pup. Now, they just need a name for him.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which is building a training facility in Western Pennsylvania, will train the pup to eventually pair with a military veteran in need.

While he grows and trains, the puppy will be the Pirates' team dog.

He will appear at PNC Park this summer and socialize with the team and the fans, the Pirates said.

(Story continues below tweet.)

The Pirates are asking fans to help give him a name. Voting is now open on their website through May 3.

Choose between Homer, Bucco, Rookie and Jolly.

Visit this link if you would like to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Best Buddies friendship walk raises hundreds of thousands

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people turned out at Highmark Stadium on Sunday to support inclusion. The Best Buddies friendship walk is the leading walk in the country that supports inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event is to make them feel included. "Best Buddies is an international nonprofit, we work to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living," said Samantha Civitate, the Best Buddies PA Director of Development. More than $123,000 was raised on Sunday, which surpassed their goal by $8,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City short more than 100 officers for Pittsburgh Marathon but will find other security

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After two years of being a virtual event, the Pittsburgh Marathon is scheduled to return this weekend, with tens of thousands of runners winding their way through city streets once again, but there are concerns about a shortage of officers to work the event. With just days to go, sources say the race is more than 100 city police short of what is needed, but both the city and the marathon say they'll be able to find other security to fill that gap. It's a joyous romp through 26.2 miles of city streets and hundreds of officers are needed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pens raise flag in honor of Logan Boulet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins honored a young hero whose gift of life inspired more than 150,000 people to register as organ donors.Logan Boulet died in 2018 in a bus crash alongside 15 other members of his junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos.Boulet saved six lives after his death because he was a registered organ donor.He also inspired tens of thousands of people to become organ donors.On Tuesday, his parents were in Pittsburgh with the president of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to raise a flag signed by Penguins players in Logan's honor.Logan's father says the Pittsburgh hockey community showed so much support after the tragedy and can keep Logan's legacy going."We recognize it's the Logan Boulet effect together and we want people to remember April is Organ Donation Month. So, just think about it, register, tell your families, be inspired. And be inspired by anyone, someone that's passed, just be inspired to do the right thing and register," said Toby Boulet.Logan's family was honored by the Penguins at Tuesday night's game, as well.Registered organ donors received discounted tickets as a thank you for the decision to become registered donors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
CBS Pittsburgh

Jam-packed schedule released for Juneteenth celebrations in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Organizers of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Pittsburgh are out with their jam-packed schedule for the upcoming holiday.Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, which organizes the celebration in the city, was awarded money from the state on Monday to help expand the event.The celebrations will commence with the Stop the Violence Black-Tie Honors Gala, which will honor Pittsburgh media pioneers both past and present. The event will include a VIP reception dinner with a performance by the Bill Henry Band. Celebrity host Pooch Hall, who played Derwin on the hit series "The Game."This is one of the major fundraisers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy