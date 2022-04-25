ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

By Cam Smith
WCAX
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shots fired and stolen cars led to a busy weekend for the Burlington Police, who are now investigating two incidents of gunfire in the city on Sunday. Acting Chief Jon Murad says police are still actively investigating and not much is known at this point.

WCAX

Police investigate suspicious deaths in Gorham

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities say they are investigating what they call two suspicious deaths in Gorham. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says police responded to a home Wednesday morning and found the bodies of a man and woman inside. The cause of their deaths is under investigation and an autopsy is set for Thursday.
GORHAM, NH
WCAX

Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in the town of Rutland. Police say the call came in just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The person said they saw human remains on the side of the road on Route 4 near the railroad tracks in Rutland Town.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar

While races for congress and statewide offices are filling up, one race remains quiet. The CDC lists Clinton County, New York, Washington County, Vermont and Grafton County, New Hampshire as having high virus transmission rates -- a distinction shared by only 1% of all counties in the nation. Police investigate...
BURLINGTON, VT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
DOVER, NH
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WCAX

St. Albans Walmart evacuated

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans police and other emergency services responded to the Walmart Sunday just after 8 p.m. Officers closed streets and cleared out customers and cars parked in the Walmart parking lot. We don’t know much about the incident but will bring you more details as...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
WCAX

Police ID Gorham homicide victims

GORHAM, N.H (WCAX) - Authorities have identified the two victims of an apparent homicide at a home in Gorham Wednesday. Officials say Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, died of gunshot wounds. Police responded to the residence on Main Street Wednesday morning and found the bodies of the couple inside.
GORHAM, NH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCAX

Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Townshend woman will face a judge Tuesday after allegedly causing a disturbance at a school board meeting. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Leland and Gray High School in Townshend. Vermont State Police say they got a report of a disorderly woman. When troopers...
TOWNSHEND, VT

