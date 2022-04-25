ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline after 5-day increase

By Chris Counts
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has started to decline after seeing slightly rising numbers over the previous five days.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,213 active cases of the virus Monday, down 60 from the previous day. There were 40 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 835,035 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also show a decrease of one hospitalization in the last 24 hours, dropping that number to 47. There was no change in patients on ventilators, keeping that number at 12, while 17 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down by five from the previous day.

Allergies or COVID-19?

Health officials reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Monday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,373.

In the last 24 hours, 189 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,586,281, with another 374,270 being partially immunized.

