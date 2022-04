During an appearance on the Featured Cut Of The Day podcast, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the AEW women’s division:. “Unfortunately I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are. They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are. Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO