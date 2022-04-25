ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

With population declining, CT lawmakers look to ban commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs

By John Moritz
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut lawmakers are looking to impose a shutdown on the annual harvest of horseshoe crabs in the state’s waters, citing fears over the species’ rapid decline in Long Island Sound. The crabs, which are actually ancient ancestors of spiders, have long been the subject of concern from...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Hartford Courant

Ticks are on the rise in Connecticut: Here is what they look like and the diseases they carry

Ticks are a growing menace in Connecticut, spreading Lyme disease and other serious maladies as continued warming allows the blood-sucking parasites to survive and thrive. State scientist and tick expert Goudarz Molaei of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has called the tick situation in Connecticut “a major public health concern.” Compared with past years, Molaei said Tuesday, ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
