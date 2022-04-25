ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson makes 1st appearance in Broncos uniform

By Sean O'Donnell
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday was a day many Broncos fans have been looking forward to – Russell Wilson’s first appearance in a Broncos uniform since being acquired in a trade earlier this year.

Wilson has been in Denver for several weeks, throwing out the first pitch on Rockies Opening Day and even sitting courtside with his wife Ciara at a Denver Nuggets game.

He joins the team after several seasons of high turnover. He’s set to become the 12th starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after leading the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50.

Russell Wilson, Ciara buy $25M mansion in Cherry Hills

But being in the spotlight and under pressure is nothing new for Wilson, who was under center for the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl victory in 2013 when they beat the Broncos and again was at quarterback for Seattle the following year when they lost to the New England Patriots.

After day one of the voluntary minicamp, Wilson met with the media and said he had one goal.

“I came here to win, that’s our mindset. So whatever it takes to do that, we’re going to do,” he said.

Hackett, Wilson energize long-downtrodden Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hacket, the team’s new head coach, also talked to the media Monday.

“It was a good day,” Hackett said.

It’s not just on the field where there will be changes for the upcoming season. Behind the scenes, the Denver Broncos are scheduling meetings with potential buyers after a court cleared the way for the trust put in place by Pat Bowlen before his death to sell the team.

Broncos hope to have new owner for 2022 kickoff

There are believed to be about 10 bids on the team, including one from Walmart owner Rob Walton.

PITTSBURGH, PA
