Case of man charged in murder of 11-year-old while targeting another teen moves forward

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Harley Belance in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood on March 26, 2021, was held on murder charges Monday morning, and the case will now move to a higher court.

Prosecutors say Khaleek Cooper-Baldwin, 19 years old at the time, was targeting another teenager, Belance's 14-year-old friend, who had hitched a ride on the back of the motorized bike Belance was riding. They say he hit the 14-year-old in the arm, and he fatally shot Belance in the neck. The 14-year-old survived.

They say before Cooper-Baldwin pulled a gun, he and the 14-year-old had been in a brief argument.

Cooper-Baldwin surrendered to police on March 31, 2021.

The case will now move forward in the Court of Common Pleas.