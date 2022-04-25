ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Viral TikTok Cleaning Tool Has Incredible Results & It's $20 Off Right Now

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O28kq_0fJsN2Cl00

SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s spring-cleaning season, and there’s nothing more satisfying than scrubbing away grime in your home. Because TikTok can make anything look fun (yes, even cleaning!), an electronic scrubber brush has gone viral for its effective and easy way to wash floors. If you’ve been looking for a chance to upgrade your old bucket and mop, this TikTok -famous tool is $20 off on Amazon right now!

The scrubber tool will clean tough dirt buildup and tricky stains without hurting your back. And it rotates with a surprising amount of power to make your floors look brand new. Pretty cool, right? You can watch a TikTok posted by @l13xos , run by Scott and Alexis Sivew, to see it in action.

The video starts by showing the Sivew’s “7 year old cushion flooring.” After using the sonic scrubber, which they said they bought on Amazon, the floor looks like a different color!

“Disgusted by the dirt,” the Sivews wrote in the video. They also said, “We mop this 3 times a week at least.” If it picked up that much dirt even after mopping, then it’s easy to see why it went viral! At the end of the video, they wrote “DONE! Came up like new!” over a video of a spotless floor.

The LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber is on sale for $59.99, with a coupon. It comes with an extendable handle and several different brush top attachments, designed to clean floors, grout, bathtub, glass, stone, tile, and other surfaces without getting on your hands and knees. It is rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about cords getting in the way. And it can be used with water (like the Sivews did in their video) or with a cleaning solution.

Your baseboards, floors, bathrooms, and more will be so clean after this!

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro, Amazon – $59.99, originally $79.99

Electric Spin Brush

$59.99


Ideal for those with joint or back pain, or those who just want an easier way to get an effective clean, the TikTok famous electric spin scrubber is on sale for a limited time. The tool rotates the brush up to 300 rpm to quickly remove stains, dirt, and buildup. After charging, it will run for about 90 minutes, allowing for plenty of cleaning time. Once you get it, be sure to make your own video for #CleanTok!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online :

