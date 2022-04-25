L.A. City Council considers phasing out single-use plastics at city facilities

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A motion aimed at phasing out single-use plastics from Los Angeles city facilities and city-sponsored events will be considered by the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday.

The motion, if passed, would instruct the city attorney to draft an ordinance banning single-use plastic at city facilities and at events on city property. The Bureau of Sanitation also would develop an online zero waste training course that would be implemented for all city employees annually starting January 2023, and each city department would be instructed to develop zero waste plans by Sept. 30.

The motion also seeks consideration of two other ordinances, which would require further analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act, to:

-- create a citywide ban on products made from expanded polystyrene, such as Styrofoam; and

-- expand the Single-Use Carryout Bag Ordinance to stores that give out such bags at the point of sale.

Following the City Council's vote Wednesday, Councilmen Mitch O'Farrell and Paul Krekorian will gather with environmental advocates outside Los Angeles City Hall to speak about the initiative, which they said is a step in the city's goals toward a zero waste future.

The vote comes days after the city's ordinance aimed at reducing plastic waste expanded, coinciding with Earth Day Friday, to all restaurants, making disposable foodware, including utensils and napkins, available at all city restaurants and beverage facilities only when requested by customers.

The ordinance was approved by the City Council in April 2021 and first went into effect last November, at first only applying to food and beverage facilities with more than 26 employees.

The ordinance prohibits facilities from having self-service disposable foodware dispensers and from providing or offering disposable foodware accessories to dine-in customers and take-out customers, except when requested.

Facilities that violate the ordinance are be subject to a written notice for the first and second violations, followed by a $25 fine for each subsequent violation. A facility's collective fines can not exceed $300 per calendar year.

