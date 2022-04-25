UNF reveals four finalists in presidential search

UNF finalists for president David Blackwell (top left), David Brennen (top right), Moez Limayem (bottom left), and Mark Miller (bottom right). (University of North Florida)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four finalists have gotten one step closer to filling the role of the seventh president of the University of North Florida. They are David Blackwell, David Brennen, Moez Limayem and Marc Miller.

David Blackwell is a finance professor at Gatton College of Business and Economics as well as the former dean of the college. He also served as the provost of the University of Kentucky.

David Brennen is a professor of law at J. David Rosenberg College of Law. He was also the former dean of the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Moez Limayem serves as the dean of the Muma College of Business which joined the University of South Florida. He has also written multiple articles focused on the intersection of technology with the consumer.

Marc Miller serves as the dean of the University of Arizona and a Ralph W. Bilby Professor of Law at the university. He is the author of multiple articles about environmental law and policy as well as criminal law and policy.

Moving forward, all four finalists will be interviewed by the Board of Trustees by mid-late May. UNF members and the community can also meet the finalists during on-campus forums that will be set up at a later time.

Visit UNF’s presidential search page for more information on the finalists and meeting notices.

