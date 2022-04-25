ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Willie Moore Jr. Granted Honorary Doctorate From School of the Great Commission Bible College

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P58y0_0fJsMILl00

Willie Moore Jr. has used his unwavering faith in God to lead him from an upbringing filled with adversity into a successful multifaceted career in gospel music, comedy, ministry and, if you’re a fan of this here website, broadcast media.

However, this past weekend he accomplished an even bigger life goal by walking the stage to receive his honorary doctorate degree from School Of the Great Commission Bible College in Columbia, South Carolina.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willie Moore Jr. (@williemoorejrlive)

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram !

Willie himself was elated by the feat, even joking on Instagram about his newly-ordained prefix by writing, “I prefer Dr. Moore.” His caption got a bit deeper on what the moment truly meant by penning the following: “I will never forget this day for the rest of my life. Don’t let anyone tell you that perfection is required for elevation. God loves you because HE’s so good, not because you’re so good! Remember who God said you are.”

The school got its footing almost 20 years ago, providing Christian-based education to individuals looking to grow in ministry. Chancellor Dr. Winford Thompson writes on the institution’s website, “We are totally committed to enhancing the Kingdom of God. Students that enroll in our school are served by dedicated faculty and staff during and beyond their academic journey.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Willie also highlighted how amazing it was to share the moment with his 90-year-old father, 80-year-old mother and 63-year-old biological mom, and we can only imagine how proud they were to see a true leader in the world of ministry making another big move to strengthening his bond with the Lord.

Congratulations on landing your honorary doctorate degree from SOGC Bible College, Willie Moore Jr.!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willie Moore Jr. (@williemoorejrlive)

Source: Willie Moore Jr. / WillieMooreJrLive.org

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FS099_0fJsMILl00

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Home Depot picks two Midlands schools for Retool Your School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the Midlands received grant money in the Retool Your School grant program. HBCUs are defined by the U.S. government as, “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary [of Education] to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorary Doctorate#Gospel Music#Instagram A#Christian
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy