Summit County man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

A 43-year-old Summit County man was arrested Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The Criminal Investigations Section received two cyber-tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Data System involving child sexual abuse material.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for 43-year-old Clint Ketchum's home and cellphone. During the investigation, videos of what appeared to be child pornography involving underage girls were found, according to the sheriff's office.

Ketchum was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a child (possession) and sexual exploitation of a child (distribution).

If you suspect a child may be sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678.