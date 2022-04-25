ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas lawmaker bemoans sharing Capitol restroom with a ‘huge transgender female’

By Katie Bernard
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A Kansas lawmaker complained about sharing Kansas Statehouse bathrooms with a “huge transgender female,” as part of an email about a bill banning transgender athletes from girls sports.

Rep. Cheryl Helmer, a Republican from Mulvane, outside Wichita, repeated the false claim that women and children are “raped, sodomized and beaten” in bathrooms by “transgenders who may or may not be real.”

“Personally I do not appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol. It is quite uncomforting. I have asked the men if they would like a woman in their restroom and they freaked out,” Helmer said in an email to a transgender graduate student at the University of Kansas who had written to chastise her yes vote on the sports bill.

Helmer declined to speak with The Star, but she told the Topeka Capital-Journal she was referring to Rep. Stephanie Byers, a Wichita Democrat and Kansas’ first transgender lawmaker.

LGBTQ advocates and Byers denounced Helmer’s statement as bigoted. House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said the email was “unfortunate.”

Byers told The Star it was the first time since joining the Legislature she’d been attacked by a colleague in such a pointed way.

“I’m not shocked by it. I know who I am and I know what the ideology is that’s opposed to people like me,” Byers said. “Just my being here puts a stop to some of this erasure that they’re trying to push for.”

She said Helmer’s statement represented an effort to create fear of transgender people where there shouldn’t be.

“We see this twisting of facts to create an ideology that paints people into a position where we’re people to be feared. Referring to me as large? I’m 5 foot, 8-inches. Is that large?” Byers said.

Helmer’s email came days before lawmakers are expected to attempt to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girls sports in Kansas schools.

Helmer echoed proponents’ statements that transgender girls have an unfair advantage over cisgender girls — those whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth. “It is 1000% unfair that a man can ‘feel’ like a woman and change his sex to woman and compete against women,” she said.

Brenan Riffel, a KU graduate student from Shawnee, had emailed Helmer and other lawmakers to ask them to support transgender Kansans.

Riffel called Helmer’s response “disgusting.”

“Politicians who support this stuff say we’re the victims because we don’t agree with how you identify,” Riffel told The Star. “Identity is not something that’s up for debate.”

The bill passed the Kansas House and Senate in early April but lacked a veto-proof majority. Tom Witt, the executive director of Equality Kansas, pointed to speeches supporting the bill on the House floor — including Wichita Rep. Susan Humphries comparing a ban on transgender children in sports to a daily security sweep in the chamber — as evidence of bigotry.

“They’re saying the quiet part out loud now,” Witt said. “They’re just exposing their real motive, which is hatred and bigotry.”

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer said Helmer’s statement was proof that the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” is about “a deep hate of ‘others’” rather than protecting women.

“If Rep. Helmer is so brazenly bigoted in documented, recorded correspondence with the general public, it isn’t hard to imagine what she says behind closed doors,” Sawyer said in a statement.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Olathe, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Senate overrides vetoes of transgender sports bill, parents bill of rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate was four for four on Tuesday as lawmakers voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes. Enough lawmakers supported the veto override for the transgender sports bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The override passed with one more vote than what was needed, 28-10.
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates. The law was part of a growing list of measures in Republican-controlled states, including Alabama, that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Laura Kelly
Fortune

As Oklahoma and Idaho enact abortion restrictions, Black women will suffer the most

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On April 12, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony—punishable by up to 10 years in prison—to perform an abortion, excluding cases where there is a high risk of pregnancy-related death. The bill is just the latest example of the steady rise in restrictive measures across the U.S. that limit women’s access to abortions, especially for Black women, who are five times more likely to have an abortion than their white counterparts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Kansas Legislature#Racism#Kansas Statehouse#Republican#The University Of Kansas#Democrat#Lgbtq#House
Kansas Reflector

Anti-trans legislation in Kansas hurts LGBTQ+ youths. But we can all do something about it.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Erica Treto is a student at Wichita State University, where she is majoring in psychology with minors in political science and sociology. Kansas is one of a […] The post Anti-trans legislation in Kansas hurts LGBTQ+ youths. But we can all do something about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
KSN News

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
WICHITA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
626
Followers
255
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy