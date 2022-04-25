ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

OpenRoad Poetry presents My Body Lives Like A Threat: A Reading with Megha Sood

 2 days ago
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Join OpenRoad Poetry as award-winning poet, Megha Sood continues her book tour for My Body Lives Like a Threat on April 28, 2022 at 7:00pm via ZOOM. This virtual event is part of National Poetry Month. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will...

