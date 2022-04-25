Tom Green County upcoming elections, what you need to know
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 uniform election is underway across Texas. In Tom Green County, polling places opened at 7:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m.
Two propositions are on the ballot for the uniform election on May 7, find out more about them here:May 7th Special Election breakdown for Tom Green County
May 7 Uniform Election Dates
April 25 – Last day to register to vote in primary runoffs
April 25 – Early voting begins for the May 7 uniform election
April 26 – Last day to apply for a ballot by mail for May 7 election
May 3 – Early voting ends for May 7 uniform election
May 7 – Uniform election
Primary runoff elections are also happening in May for candidates who didn’t receive more than 50% of the vote in their primary on March 1st.
Primary Runoff Elections
- TGC Judge: Lane Carter and Todd Kolls
- In the final results of the Primary Election Carter received 3,878 votes (35% of all votes cast) and Kolls received 3,534 votes (32% of all votes cast.)
- TGC Commissioner, Precinct 4: Shawn Nanny and Bill For d
- In the final results of the Primary Election Nanny received 799 votes (26% of all votes cast) and Ford received 781 votes (25% of all votes cast)
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Ron Perry and Stacye Speck
- In the final results of the Primary Election Perry received 1,162 votes (47% of all votes cast) and Speck received 1,095 votes (445 of all votes cast)
March 1 primary election winners in Tom Green County
- Judge County Court-At-Law No.2: Andrew Graves/Republican
- TGC Chairman: Mercedes Dela Cruz/Democrat’s
- TGC Clerk: Christina Ubando/Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Susan Werner/Republican
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Tom Daniel/Republican
May 24 Primary Runoff Dates
May 9 – Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 PM. If the envelope is postmarked by 7 PM at the location of the election on Election Day
May 13 – The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff
May 16 – Early voting begins for the primary runoff
May 20 – Early voting ends for the primary runoff
May 24 – Primary Runoff Election
May 25 – Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 PM. If the envelope is postmarked by 7 PM at the location of the election on Election Day
Early Voting will be located at the Main Branch of Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building; 113 W. Beauregard Ave. 1st Floor on April 25 – 29, 8 AM – 5 PM, and May 2- 3, 7 AM – 7 PM
Polling Places
- Angelo Bible Church (3506 Sherwood Way) Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church (1214 South Bell) Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church (2401 Armstrong St.) Fellowship Center
- Christoval Community Center (20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935) Multi-Purpose Room
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building
- Grape Creek ISD (8207 US Hwy 87 N) Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint and Body (5050 N. Chadbourne) Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church (2531 Smith Blvd.) The Chapel
- 1 Oak Grove Senior Apartments (4359 Oak Grove Blvd.) Multi-Purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ (528 Country Club Road) Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room
- Wall Brethren Church (7921 Loop 570) Fellowship Hall
- 6 MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. (1501 W. Beauregard) Jack Ray Room
- Veribest Baptist Church (50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886) Fellowship Hall
- Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church (301 West 18th St.) Fellowship Hall
- TxDOT (4502 Knickerbocker Rd.) Bldg. E Training Room
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church (2506 Johnson Ave.) Fellowship Hall
Veribest ISD additionally is voting on the “Issuance of $15,500,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonda and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with bonds: this is a Property Tax increase.”
Wall ISD additionally is voting on the Board of Trustees which include, Kevin Ripple, Chris Wilde, and Brett Schiers.
