(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company will conclude the 2022 Women Playwrights Series with a reading of Off the Map by Christine Foster on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. In the play, Denny and Claire have retired to the wilds of Central America, where they quickly discover that things are not as they were expecting, neither in their relationship, nor in their new property, where a mysterious Mound is discovered by a pair of archaeologists who arrive on the scene, making a shattering discovery which will challenge all their beliefs about what is ever truly real and what is imagined.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO