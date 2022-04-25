ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Arnold decides to stay at KU

By Lainey Gerber
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold will not transfer.

Arnold announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 19 . After conversations with head coach Lance Leipold, he decided to stay. He announced his decision

Arnold played in 11 games for the Jayhawks this past season, starting nine of them. He caught two touchdowns in the team’s season-opening win against the University of South Dakota.

