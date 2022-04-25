ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids police chief names officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

By Amir Vera, Amy Simonson, Omar Jimenez, CNN
Cover picture for the articleThe chief of police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday identified Christopher Schurr as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya earlier this month. Lyoya's shooting took place on April 4 following a foot chase and apparent struggle over a taser after Schurr pulled him over for an allegedly unregistered license...

