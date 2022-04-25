ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Power Women: Returning to the workplace after pandemic challenges

By Mallory Brooks
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDd2R_0fJsKUlf00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With the world opening back up, women are the largest sector of unemployed people since the pandemic, and that kind of pressure can be extremely difficult to handle.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Monday to discuss how women are rebounding in the workplace following the challenges of COVID-19, during which time nearly two-thirds of women lost their place of employment outside of their homes.

Brown shared that 63% of jobs filled in March were filled by women, a strong indicator of their return to the labor force. She also offered advice to women heading back to office environments for the first time in two years.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Study finds ‘burnout epidemic’ for working women two years into pandemic

WASHINGTON — The last year has been a mixed bag for Julia Martin. Martin, a mother in Maryland, is grateful to again have full-time child care for her two kids and to work from home, but she still struggles with the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on her daily life. Her youngest child is too young for the shots, and there's the constant pressure to be “on” at work.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
uschamber.com

Data Deep Dive: A Decline of Women in the Workforce

Right now, we have roughly 11 million jobs open in the U.S., yet only around 6 million unemployed workers. On top of that, labor force participation does not yet match what it was before the pandemic. Our America Works Data Center captures national workforce trends. This page captures the latest...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Mistakes and Strategies in Confronting Abuse

Sad woman and Statements of AbuseGeorge Hodan/Darlene Lancer. It's estimated that between 50 and 80 percent of adults have experienced emotional abuse. Abuse is about having power over someone. Abusers typically want to dominate to feel superior and in control. To them, communication is not about understanding. It’s a win-lose game. They use verbal abuse and/or violence to accomplish this. They’re frequently self-centered, impatient, unreasonable, insensitive, unforgiving, lack empathy, and are often jealous, suspicious, and withholding.
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy