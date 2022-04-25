ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t wait for Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale? Here are the best early deals you can already shop

By Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Way Day 2022 is this week and you can get early access to savings on kitchen appliances, furniture and more. Ebern Designs/Mercury Row/GoWISE USA/Red Barrel Studio/Wayfair/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're just days away from one of the biggest (and best) sales events of the year: Wayfair's Way Day 2022. Now is the time to replace your dated home essentials, both inside and out, without draining your budget. The two-day sale is just two days away but we've already got all the early Way Day Wayfair deals you can shop today.

Wayfair's annual sales event will be held on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 this year. Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with some seasonal décor or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these early Way Day 2022 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered.

To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Way Day 2022 and letting you in on all our favorite deals, too. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts already available and find out everything you need to know about the upcoming shopping event.

The best early Way Day 2022 deals to shop at Wayfair

Wayfair patio furniture deals

Upgrade your outdoor setup with these patio furniture discounts. Lark Manor/Greyleigh/Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse/Wayfair/Reviewed

Wayfair kitchen deals

These kitchen deals at Wayfair can bring some new style to your favorite meals. Keurig/Wrought Studio/Ebern Designs/Wayfair/Reviewed

Wayfair bath and bedding deals

Bring new comfort into your bedroom and bathroom with these Wayfair deals. George Oliver/Lark Manor/August Grove/Wayfair/Reviewed

Wayfair home décor deals

Add some new style to your living room and beyond with these deals. Gracie Oaks/Etta Avenue/Christian Siriano New York/Wayfair/Reviewed

Wayfair furniture deals

Save on TV stands, couches and more furniture at Wayfair right now. Three Posts/Mistana/AllModern/Wayfair/Reviewed

All the best early Way Day 2022 deals

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Wayfair has just announced that it will host its two-day Way Day 2022 sales event on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 . In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29 . Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?

While Wayfair has yet to release details on specific Way Day 2022 deals, based on previous Way Day offerings, we expect to see a slew of sales across all categories. Right now, you can already shop early Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets , home essentials and furniture .

When Way Day 2022 officially kicks off, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% anticipated on everything from counter-top appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year , some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to our house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.

Shop early Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Can’t wait for Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale? Here are the best early deals you can already shop

Comments / 0


