2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

The 2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom will take place once again at the Racine County Fairgrounds located at 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove. The event will take place on May 21, 2022.

According to the Racine Founders Rotary Club, this location has been selected due to COVID-19 and to ensure that students have a safe and outdoor event. Since 1953, the local organization has worked to provide a safe and fun environment for graduating seniors and their dates. Post prom provides a community-wide celebration following after their respective high school dances.

To safely transport and to make sure that students arrive at the Racine County Fairgrounds, a procession will take place following each individual high school prom.

2022 Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

SchoolStaging at Motorcade Departure LocationDeparture TimeRed Carpet Arrival Motorcade Departure Location

Union Grove High SchoolSchool Plan6:20 p.m.6:30 p.m.Union Grove High School

Racine Lutheran High School6:10 p.m.6:30 p.m.7:00 p.m.Roma Lodge Parking Lot

St. Catherine’s High School6:10 p.m.6:30 p.m.7:00 p.m.Roma Lodge Parking Lot

Washington Park High School6:10 p.m.6:35 p.m.7:15 p.m.Washington Park High School

William Horlick High School6:30 p.m.6:50 p.m.7:30 p.m.William Horlick High School

R.E.A.L School7:00 p.m.7:20 p.m.7:45 p.m.R.E.A.L School

The Prairie School7:00 p.m.7:20 p.m.7:45 p.m.R.E.A.L School

Walden III7:15 p.m.7:30 p.m.8:00 p.m.Racine County Club

J.I. Case High School7:00 p.m.7:45 p.m.8:15 p.m.J.I. Case High School

