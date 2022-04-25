ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQ3Qs_0fJsHlrL00

The 2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom will take place once again at the Racine County Fairgrounds located at 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove. The event will take place on May 21, 2022.

According to the Racine Founders Rotary Club, this location has been selected due to COVID-19 and to ensure that students have a safe and outdoor event. Since 1953, the local organization has worked to provide a safe and fun environment for graduating seniors and their dates. Post prom provides a community-wide celebration following after their respective high school dances.

To safely transport and to make sure that students arrive at the Racine County Fairgrounds, a procession will take place following each individual high school prom.

2022 Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

SchoolStaging at Motorcade Departure LocationDeparture TimeRed Carpet Arrival Motorcade Departure Location

Union Grove High SchoolSchool Plan6:20 p.m.6:30 p.m.Union Grove High School

Racine Lutheran High School6:10 p.m.6:30 p.m.7:00 p.m.Roma Lodge Parking Lot

St. Catherine’s High School6:10 p.m.6:30 p.m.7:00 p.m.Roma Lodge Parking Lot

Washington Park High School6:10 p.m.6:35 p.m.7:15 p.m.Washington Park High School

William Horlick High School6:30 p.m.6:50 p.m.7:30 p.m.William Horlick High School

R.E.A.L School7:00 p.m.7:20 p.m.7:45 p.m.R.E.A.L School

The Prairie School7:00 p.m.7:20 p.m.7:45 p.m.R.E.A.L School

Walden III7:15 p.m.7:30 p.m.8:00 p.m.Racine County Club

J.I. Case High School7:00 p.m.7:45 p.m.8:15 p.m.J.I. Case High School

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Racine County Eye

Walden III Named a U.S. News Best High School

Walden III High School, a school in Racine Unified School District, and has been named a U.S. News Best High School. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools. The schools considered are from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of those schools, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors. This included their performance on state assessments and how well these schools prepare students for college.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Man with Revoked License Charged with 6th OWI

A Racine man driving on a revoked license and with a blood-alcohol restriction is facing more than 10 years in prison after being charged with his sixth drunk driving offense. George Kramer will be charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one count each of felony operating under the influence—5th or 6th offense and misdemeanor operating with a revoked license. If convicted, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $27,500 in fines. Because this is Kramer’s sixth OWI, he could also face increased fines and lose his license for another six months.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

The Village of Union Grove Offers $320K in Loans & $20K in Grants

The Village of Union Grove has recently offered $320,000 in loans to businesses and $20,000 in grants. The Board of Directors for The Village of Union Grove approved updates to the existing Union Grove Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) and Matching Grant Program (MGP). The RLF and MGP programs are administered by the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC).
UNION GROVE, WI
Racine County Eye

Sheriff Presented With Flag Woodworking Project

RACINE – Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday was presented with a two-by-three-foot wooden American flag made in a Horlick High School technology education class. Leland Janasiak, a sophomore, constructed the flag project using a variety of tools, including table and miter saws, a torch, chisel, orbital sander,...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

“Spring is in the Hair” Hosted by RUSD and United Way Huge Success

“Spring is in the Hair!” On Tuesday, student barbers and stylists from Gateway Technical College provided free haircuts and simple styles to students at Julian Thomas Elementary School. The event helped provide confidence and gave families access to hygiene resources. “Spring is in the Hair” was made possible thanks to Racine Unified’s partnership with the United Way. Additionally, the Gateway students received training hours for their work.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Man Charged in Mount Pleasant Hit and Run

Christopher Castillo-Moreno, 23, of Kenosha, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of hit and run-great bodily harm and second-degree reckless injury. If convicted, he faces up to 27-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $75,000 in fines. He also faces revocation of his driver’s license for two years.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Celebrate Earth Day resumes at Gateway Technical College on April 23

Gateway Technical College is hosting its 14th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on April 23. The event will be held in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., and Gateway’s Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H. This popular celebration is open to the public. It provides a fun atmosphere and hands-on activities for all ages to learn how to be stewards of the environment.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Native Running For State Treasurer

MADISON – Racine native John S. Leiber this week announced that he is a candidate for Wisconsin State Treasurer. Leiber (pronounced LYE-burr) will be seeking the Republican Party nod for the seat in the Aug. 9 partisan primary. The only other announced GOP candidate is Orlando Owens of Milwaukee.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

