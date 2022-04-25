ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Clear Mountain Banking introduces video teller

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Clear Mountain Bank held a grand reopening on Monday at their Pierpont retail space in Morgantown.

They have added a video teller, which is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The new program is intended to add time for those who work during the day to do their banking.

According to the CEO, the modern renovations at this Clear Mountain Bank have created an open inviting area for clients. The updated infrastructure gives the building a modern look, showing their evolution with banking, as it has continued to change since the branch opened in this location 20 years ago in 2002.

“Back then, we didn’t envision things like mobile banking, online banking, video teller technology. And so today, I think really, as you look at our space and you look at the way that we’ve redesigned it, I think it does capture today’s banking environment, which again, has changed a lot over the years since we’ve moved out here. So today is just a celebration of our bank continuing that journey of our bank embracing change to try to help serve our customers better and better each and every year,” said David Thomas, President and CEO, Clear Mountain Bank.

The Clear Mountain Financial Solutions Group has been relocated to the first floor of the building for the clients convenience.

