‘I am first and foremost guided by the needs of students’

By Delilah Brumer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Alberto Carvalho is not afraid to make a strong impression. Even on a quick phone call, he bluntly asserted his ambitious vision for the nation’s second-largest school district and appeared to have overcome the need to breathe between sentences through mere passion. “It’s really not just a...

AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
Times of San Diego

California Eyes $632 Million Plan to Help Students Attend State Colleges Debt Free

California is on track to remove any reason for its public university students to take out student loans. Known as Middle Class Scholarship 2.0, the “debt-free” program is slated to receive its first infusion of money this summer: a cool $632 million that lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in last year’s state budget that they said they’d fund this year.
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
HeySoCal

LA County DA Gascón announces creation of LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced the creation of the office’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. The board will meet regularly, seek input from the public and provide regular feedback on improvements to better serve LGBTQ+ residents and others who come into contact with the office and ways to improve diversity and inclusion within the office, according to Gascón.
CBS LA

Concerns of lead contamination at high school in Watts from nearby scrapyard

Educators and community leaders announced a new coalition with the aim to end what they said is a possible lead contamination risk to students at Jordan High School in Watts from a nearby scrapyard.Jordan High has been in Watts since 1923 and it's neighbor, S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Company, has been there for the last 26 years. "Here's where the poison is. Here's where the threat is. This is no longer a misperception," said Tim Watkins, President and CEO of Watts Action Committee. As students play basketball, mounds of scrap metal sit nearby. Activists said shards of the scrap metal land...
