Tulsa, OK

Tiger Woods listed among field for 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa

By Brooke Withrow
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Tiger Woods is listed among the field for the 2022...

www.koco.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
Oklahoma Sports
Sports
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Dustin Johnson: "Tiger Woods good for golf"

Dustin Johnson spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. “It’s good for golf, for sure. He brings a lot more excitement and fans, a lot more people watching. I mean, I think all of us like having Tiger back”. He is among the most successful...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods touches down in Tulsa ahead of US PGA preparation

Tiger Woods landed in Tulsa this afternoon ahead of an early practice round at Southern Hills, venue of the year's US PGA Championship from May 19-22. Woods, who finished a very respectable 47th at The Masters in his first competitive event just 13 months after his horror car crash, is still down on the entry list to compete in the season's second major of the year in three weeks time.
GOLF
InsideHook

How PXG Perfected Golf Clubs — and Made the Game More Fun

As the old golf adage goes: it’s the good shots that keep you coming back. Stripe a monster drive, knock a wedge to a few inches of the pin or hook a ball out from the trees and onto the green — forget scorecards, these are the ineffable memories that make golf one of the most fun and addicting games around.
GOLF
Phil Mickelson
Tiger Woods
FOX Sports

PGA Tour returns to Mexico, LPGA Tour stays in Los Angeles

Course: Vidanta Vallarta. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 71. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Prize money: $7.3 million. Winner's share: $1,314 million. Previous winners: Patrick Reed (2020 WGC) and Alvaro Ortiz (2021 PGA Tour Latinoamerica). FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler. Last week: Patrick...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy’s favorite wedge practice drills

I received an email from a reader this past week asking me what my favorite practice routines or drill were for sharpening my wedge game — or at least warding off any creeping wedge yips. My theory from years of experience and multiple bouts with that ailment is that it stems from poor fundamentals, which leads to one or two skulled or chunked short shots — which then can advance into full-fledged wedge yips.
GOLF
KOCO

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops honored at state Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers honored Bob Stoops at the state capitol Tuesday. Stoops is the winningest coach in University of Oklahoma football history. He was the Sooners' head football coach for 18 years until his retirement in 2017. Stoops came out of retirement briefly last year to coach...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tiger Woods tees off at Southern Hills in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tigers Woods is in Tulsa!. Woods landed in Tulsa Thursday afternoon and was seen playing holes at Southern Hills Country Club. A photo of him from Southern Hills shows Tiger practicing his swing ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship hosted by Southern Hills in less than three weeks.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals True Feelings On Brent Venables, Oklahoma

It looks like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum wants to temper some of the expectations being heaped on new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. Last week, Oklahoma’s Executive Director of Football Administration Thad Turnipseed, who worked at Alabama under Nick Saban, favorably compared his new boss to his old one. Turnipseed said Venables is “the closest thing to Nick Saban” he has ever seen.
NORMAN, OK
PGA Championship
Golf
Sports
WSAZ

Former local state champion to play in PGA Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Jared Jones grew up playing golf courses from the old Deer Creek course in Barboursville to Guyan Golf & Country Club. Coming up later in May, he’ll tee it up at famous Southern Hills in Tulsa, in his first ever major championship golf tournament. Jones finished...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Spun

Bob Stoops Comments On Lincoln Riley: Fans React

Bob Stoops took time out of his appearance in front of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to address former OU head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley worked under Stoops during the legendary coach’s final two years at Oklahoma and then succeeded him in running the program. After five seasons, Riley abruptly left Norman to take over at USC last November.
COLLEGE SPORTS

