Tiger Woods listed among field for 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa

I received an email from a reader this past week asking me what my favorite practice routines or drill were for sharpening my wedge game — or at least warding off any creeping wedge yips. My theory from years of experience and multiple bouts with that ailment is that it stems from poor fundamentals, which leads to one or two skulled or chunked short shots — which then can advance into full-fledged wedge yips.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO