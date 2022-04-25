ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Deputies Arrest Jacob Nail, Find Baggie Of Fentanyl In His Mouth

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPaTq_0fJsGYs300

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old man who they say lead them on a chase. Deputies first contacted Jacob Nail in a truck without a license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKFP7_0fJsGYs300

Jacob Nail (credit: El Paso County Sheriff)

Nail then allegedly hit a curb and crashed into a drainage ditch. Then deputies say he got out and ran away, but deputies caught up to him.

They also found a baggie of fentanyl pills in his mouth. Further details about the baggie were not released. Nail faces multiple charges including vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

1 Arrested, Faces DUI Charge In Semi Rollover On I-76

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says they arrested one person connected to a semi truck rollover that closed Interstate 76 for hours on Sunday. CSP says they are also now looking for a second vehicle which may have caused a chain reaction. Investigators say the crash happened early Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes near Pecos Street. (credit: Adams County Fire) CSP says a pickup truck cut the semi off and ran into the side of it. The truck drove away. Then the semi rear-ended a different pickup and rolled over, but CSP says the driver of that pickup truck pulled into the path of semi from the right shoulder. Investigators arrested Gabriella Vasquez, 25, on suspicion of DUI. They are still looking for the first pickup truck. (credit: Adams County Fire) Four people were hospitalized, but CSP says they don’t believe the injuries are serious. Lanes were reopened Sunday at around 4 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Josiah Coe Acquitted Of Distributing Meth

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
AURORA, CO
ABC4

BUSTED: Two Utah men arrested, discovered with 1,000 fentanyl pills

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of fentanyl pills. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on April 19 along I-15 in Cedar City around 9:58 p.m. Authorities have arrested two suspects — Joshua Leo Marlow, 20, and Juan Daniel Valencia, 27. […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#El Paso County Sheriff
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a couple connected to a recent theft. According to PCSO, the man was wearing a grey coat, a black shirt with marijuana leaves on it, and a black hat with red lettering. The woman had on a grey coat and a pink headband. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway for body found in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy