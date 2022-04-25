Deputies Arrest Jacob Nail, Find Baggie Of Fentanyl In His Mouth

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old man who they say lead them on a chase. Deputies first contacted Jacob Nail in a truck without a license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street.

Nail then allegedly hit a curb and crashed into a drainage ditch. Then deputies say he got out and ran away, but deputies caught up to him.

They also found a baggie of fentanyl pills in his mouth. Further details about the baggie were not released. Nail faces multiple charges including vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.