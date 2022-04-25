Bear Destroys Car Interior After Being Lured By The Scent Of Lip Gloss

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to warn people about bears as they begin to wake up from hibernation. Officers said the bears are hungry!

A bear got inside a car in Larkspur last week. The bear traced the scent of lip gloss that was inside the vehicle. There wasn’t even any food!

Officers are advising people to lock their cars and make sure there are no items with scents that can lure bears.