Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Rescue Mission breaks ground on new expansion

By FOX 17
 3 days ago
The Muskegon Rescue Mission has started construction on its 16,000 square-foot expansion. A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the event was held on Monday, April 25.

The expansion will include the addition of the Bright Futures Daycare & Preschool and a Community Resource Center. The preschool and daycare facility is described as high-quality and affordable. It is being designed to serve low-income families.

The Community Resource Center will provide local agencies a centralized location to meet their clients. The facility will offer STEAM classes and free lunches. It will also serve as a warming and cooling center for the community.

The Muskegon Rescue Mission has secured $4 million since it started seeking financial support in October 2021. The goal is to raise $5 million. “We are privately funded by local individuals, businesses, and churches,” said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “By the grace of God and the generosity of our community, we’re looking to raise the remaining campaign goal by this fall.”

The multi-purpose facility is expected to open by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

