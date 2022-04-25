Props from ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Cloud Atlas,’ ‘Sense8′ and other movies put up for Chicago auction by the Wachowskis

For more than a decade, “Matrix” filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski based their Chicago operations out of a North Side building on Ravenswood Avenue before putting it on the market a few years back. And now the pair is doing a bit more house cleaning: They’re auctioning off a selection of props, costumes, posters and other paraphernalia they’ve acquired over the years working on projects including the original “Matrix” trilogy, “Jupiter Ascending” and “Sense8.”

“So me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning,” Lilly tweeted over the weekend , “and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!!”

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund , which provides “critical funds to organizations providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies.”

The Wachowskis are perhaps the best-known trans filmmakers at the moment. They are the team behind some of the most indelible science fiction put to screen over the last two decades, although creatively they work independently of one another these days — Lana as the writer-director of last year’s “Matrix Resurrections” and Lilly as a writer and executive producer on the Chicago-shot Showtime series “Work in Progress.”

Potter & Potter Auctions in Chicago is handling the auction, which is scheduled for May 12.

“They were closing down their film office here in Chicago and thought it was time to set some of these things free into the world,” said Potter & Potter president Gabe Fajuri. Among the items are maquettes, which are models of things such as the Nebuchadnezzar, the hovercraft captained by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) in “The Matrix” and “The Matrix Reloaded.”

There are also posters signed by the filmmakers as well as costumes for auction, including a Balem Abrasax Royal Guard costume from “Jupiter Ascending.” Fajuri said there’s already a good deal of interest in the lightning rifle, a resin, rubber and foam prop model used by Cypher (Joe Pantoliano) when he reveals himself as an ally of Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) in “The Matrix.”

Other items include a sentinel concept maquette with curled tentacles (constructed for reference use during the effects design phases of the original “Matrix” trilogy) and a pair of models that depict Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity “poised in midair and preparing to deliver a flying kick during her escape from agents at the beginning of ‘The Matrix,’” per the lot description.

According to Fajuri: “There are also items from ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘Speed Racer.’ And then there are promotional items. There’s even a mobile phone from back in the day that was a marketing tie-in. Not a prop, but a limited edition real phone.” The Wachowskis are even including awards they’ve won over the years, including their 2000 win at the MTV Movie Awards for “The Matrix.”

There are a total of 189 lots for auction. “It’s a live auction, which means you can come to our sale at our gallery on the North Side. It’s not just an online auction,” Fajuri said, although people have already been putting in bids, eBay-style: “There’s absentee bidding open now, and that’s been very spirited. But on auction day, people can come in and raise a hand or raise a paddle and buy things.” And for those who want to see the items ahead of time, they are on display in the Potter & Potter gallery, which is open to the public.

Prices run the gamut — from the low hundreds to the thousands — and Fajuri said those numbers were determined by market research and talking with Lilly Wachowski. “We looked at similar props in either similar genres or other ‘Matrix’ things that have sold in the past. So we did our homework and then consulted with the people who know, and no one knows better than Lilly and her team.”

Fajuri thinks the final tally will be in the six figures, at least $100,000. “It’s for a good cause, so that tends to bring out a few more dollars. We’ve done a few charitable auctions before and they tend to bring out the best in people in terms of extra money for a good cause. And with a lot of worldwide attention, that will be the case in this instance as well.”

“Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection” auction will be 10 a.m. May 12 at Potter & Potter Auctions, 5001 W. Belmont Ave. Online and absentee bids are currently being accepted at www.potterauctions.com .

Nina Metz is a Tribune critic

