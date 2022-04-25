ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MT

Man killed in fatal shooting near Essex identified

By Sean Wells
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0Xpp_0fJsFcPs00

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person who died in a fatal shooting at the Snow Slip Motel near Essex on April 16.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 36-year-old Jeremy Mckenzie died of gunshot wounds after an altercation at the motel.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Deputies arrived to find several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to Mckenzie.

Sheriff Heino said detectives are still conducting witness interviews at this time and there is no threat to the public.

MTN News

Mckenzie’s body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Sheriff Heino said additional information is not available at this time as the investigation continues.

Comments

MacT2121
2d ago

Jeremy was my brother. He was only thirty-six and his life was just getting started. The sheriff is not giving us a whole lot of information, so we really don’t know what happened. If anyone knows anything, please contact the sheriffs department. We all loved him so much, and words will never do him justice.

Reply
5
Amy Scott Fortenberry
2d ago

Why is there no threat to the public if it is believed he died in an altercation? Was anyone arrested? Something is missing in this story.

Reply
3
Authorities identify Swan Lake drowning victims

POLSON - Officials have released the names of the two people who died while kayaking on Swan Lake . Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victims as 19-year-old Mckenzye Joyce Fabeck and 18-year-old Nate Robert Spoklie — both from Flathead County.
