Judy Garland’s Recently Rediscovered Gingham Dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Can Be Yours… For About $1 Million
Dorothy’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress spent decades buried in Catholic University’s drama...www.mentalfloss.com
Dorothy’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress spent decades buried in Catholic University’s drama...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0