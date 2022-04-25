ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Young black bear found severely injured after car impact, vet forced to euthanize

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeC0c_0fJsEKpX00

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a black bear cub was discovered with multiple injuries on a farm in Sullivan County, wildlife workers had no choice but to put him down.

Large bear near Tusculum University in Greeneville captured, relocated

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), a resident of Sullivan County called in a bear on their property along Denton Valley Road. The caller told dispatch that they had seen an injured bear cub outside of their barn. When a TWRA officer arrived on the scene, the animal had entered the barn.

TWRA public information officer Matthew Cameron said the bear appeared to have difficulty walking and was very thin. Once the animal was tranquilized and handed over to the staff of the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) of Townsend, Tennessee, the young male was transported to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in Johnson County.

How to survive a black bear encounter

When they got there, they found out that the cub had sustained multiple injuries in the past. Three of his legs had been broken, with two of them healed. The animal, named Caledon Bear by ABR staff, weighed in at 29 pounds, according to a post from the organization .

Caledon’s injuries looked to be from a car crash, the post said, and UT vets determined that the best course of action was to put him down.

“Though he never made it to the ABR facility, he was one of ‘ours’, and we named him Caledon Bear, a short form of Caledonia, the old Latin name for Scotland,” ABR staff wrote in the post. “It can also mean ‘Tough People’ and though we didn’t know Caledon, he must have been very tough to have survived for as long as he did.”

PHOTO: Balancing bear runs along Gatlinburg roadway

Cameron said it’s rare to see a young bear in such bad shape. In the 8-year career of responding officer Ryan Rosier, he’s only had to take two yearling cubs to the ABR. One came from Sullivan County and one came from Johnson County. Both were malnourished and injured by the time the TWRA picked them up, and neither survived.

“There’s no mandate to contact TWRA if/when a wild animal including a bear is hit,” Cameron said. “The only requirement we have is that a law enforcement officer needs to be notified if a big game animal, including a bear, is to be kept for food. It’s hard to say if the bear would have survived if it could have been transported to ABR sooner, but it’s possible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Townsend, TN
County
Johnson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Vets#Tusculum University#Twra#Abr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
WREG

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy