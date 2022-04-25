Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school baseball player of the week (04.30.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school baseball player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Saturday, when the poll will close.

Seth Ballard, Union Academy: The Cardinals’ senior went 4-for-5 with a RBI, a stolen base and a walk-off single in the 8th inning to lead Union Academy to a 6-5 win over Southwest Randolph April 21.

The next night, Ballard was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, a stolen base and three run saving catches in the field in a 10-7 loss at Metrolina Christian.

Ballard is hitting .479 with four doubles, 27 runs scored, nine RBI and 22 stolen bases for Union Academy (13-4).

Harrison Barnett, Providence Day: The Chargers’ senior tossed a complete-game, one-hit, shutout with 14 strikeouts to lead Providence Day to a 5-0 win over Covenant Day April 19.

Barnett also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and all five RBI in the same game.

Providence Day (9-10) also lost 2-1 at Covenant Day April 22.

Aiden Evans, Hough: The Huskies’ senior shortstop went 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored to lead Hough to a 13-3 win over Independence April 19.

Evans, a UNC Wilmington signee, has helped Hough to a 18-1 record overall through Sunday.

Thomas Hullinger, Charlotte Latin: The Hawks’ senior centerfielder went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored as Charlotte Latin beat Cannon School 8-0 April 19.

Hullinger also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in a 5-4 victory at Cannon School April 22.

Hullinger is batting .380 with 11 runs scored and five RBI for a Charlotte Latin team (9-7) that has won five straight games.

Drew Lanzo, Hickory Grove: The Lions’ senior had nine strikeouts in five innings, earning the victory on the mound, while going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI in a 7-4 win over Metrolina Christian April 21.

Lanzo also went 0-for-2 at the plate with a walk in a 6-0 win over the Carolina Royals April 19.

Lanzo, a UNC Wilmington commit, is batting .308 with a home run, three doubles, 10 RBI, while going 3-2 on the mound with 59 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 1.83 earned-run average for Hickory Grove (9-8-1).

David Nicks, Gaston Christian: The Eagles’ sophomore had 10 strikeouts, while allowing only one earned run in five innings of work on the mound in 3-2 loss to SouthLake Christian April 21. He also went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double in the same game.

Nicks also went 1-for-1 with a home run and two walks in an 8-6 loss to Charlotte Country Day in eight innings April 23.

Nicks is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI for Gaston Christian (6-8).

Judd Utermark, Charlotte Christian: The Knights’ senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Charlotte Christian to a 10-0 win over Charlotte Country Day April 21.

Utermark’s home run was his 14th of the season, helping him break a 22-year old school-record set by former Knights’ slugger Joey Babyak in 2000.

Utermark had another home run the next day in a 10-0 victory over Legion Collegiate.

He also went 1-for-3 with a double in a 13-3 win at Charlotte Country Day, April 19.

Utermark, an Ole Miss commit, has helped Charlotte Christian (22-3) to their 23rd consecutive, 20-plus win season.

Tommy Walker, Providence: The Panthers’ senior hit the game-winning two-run home run to lead Providence to a 2-1 win over Ardrey Kell, April 22.

Providence, who is still perfect at 21-0 this season, also swept Garinger 11-0 and 15-0 in a doubleheader April 19.

Peyton Young, St. Stephen’s: The Indians’ junior allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts, while earning the victory in six innings of work on the mound to lead St. Stephens to an 8-1 win over Alexander Central in the Catawba County East Baseball Classic championship game, April 21. Young also hit a home run in the same game.

St. Stephens (16-4) also beat Bunker Hill 11-1, April 19, and Fred T. Foard, 10-5, April 20, in the same event.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 23.

