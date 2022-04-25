ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

South Shore Plaza shooting: Julius Hammond-Desir indicted in fatal shooting of Dijoun C. Beasley

By Tristan Smith
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
A 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Dijoun C. Beasley while he was shopping at South Shore Plaza in January was formally indicted on murder charges, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said. On Monday, Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted for murder and weapons...

MassLive.com

