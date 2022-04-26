ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon-Bibb P&Z considering 779 acre solar power plant for South Bibb

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is considering an application for a solar power plant in South Bibb County. According to the application, it would be spread across multiple parcels of property in the area, at a total of 779.78 acres:. 5724 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. 5826...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

DOE unveils $500M loan for massive ‘clean hydrogen’ project

The Energy Department’s loan office announced yesterday that it intends to issue a half-billion-dollar guarantee to what it called a “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen project. The $504 million for a Utah project is the third loan guarantee from the Biden administration, which has struggled to get its climate priorities...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
Bibb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Systems#Power Plant#Solar Panels#Wgxa#Southern Company
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hello Magazine

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

As we are in the midst of the energy crisis, many households are seeking ways to reduce their gas and electricity bills. There are many home improvements such as insulation, solar panels and other eco-upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Review: Lion Energy Safari ME gives your home (or off-grid site) a massive battery and solar panel package

I recently had the chance to test out the Lion Energy Safari ME portable power station along with the massive battery expansion pack and solar panel package. I don’t say this lightly: This is THE high-capacity portable power station I’d want to bring with me to an off-grid cabin, campsite, or even to have in my garage in case of a natural disaster.
ELECTRONICS
KTLA

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out in effort to save energy

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb working with GDOT on highway landscape plans

MACON, Ga. — Maconites will soon see some new landscaping at three Macon I-75 interchanges. That's according to county spokesman Chris Floore. He says they're working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on plans for landscaping at Pio Nono Avenue, Eisenhower Parkway and Bass Road. In February, commissioners approved about $438,000 for the project.
MACON, GA
Benzinga

Increasing Tax Incentives, Declining Costs And More Innovations May Be Propelling U.S. Residential Solar Industry To New Heights

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Solar-generated energy in the nation rose from 0.34 gigawatts in 2008 to more than 121.4 gigawatts in 2021 — enough to power more than 23 million homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Light bulb rule ensures brighter future, energy chief says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy