ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Photos: A look at Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s yacht Kismet through the years

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR1Pp_0fJsDkY600
The Kismet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a big week for Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team has the top pick in the NFL Draft once again, giving them a chance to get some help for Trevor Lawrence, who was picked No. 1 overall by the Jags last year.

In honor of the Jags’ upcoming moment in the spotlight, let’s take a trip down memory lane with another one of Khan’s assets: The Kismet, his nearly $200M yacht.

‘I WANT TO LIVE ON IT’

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau first gave you a look at the mega yacht when it was brand-new and anchored in the Thames River ahead of the Jags’ London game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

Khan sold his previous yacht in 2013, replacing it with the 300-foot Kismet, which took two years to build. Back then, the Kismet had a statue of a Jaguar on the front.

One of the Kismet’s onlookers in London declared “I want to live on it!”

‘MY FEET WOULD NEVER TOUCH LAND’

The yacht made it to the River City in 2015, docking in the St. Johns River next to the CSX building.

Deborah Kaczorowski of Jacksonville told Action News Jax then she was impressed with the Kismet.

“My feet would never touch land — maybe once a week —- if I had something like that,” Kaczorowski said. “I’d enjoy that bad boy.”

KISMET FOR SALE

In October 2020, the Kismet was listed for sale.

At that time, the asking price was $199,039,663. Now, the Kismet’s listing says “POA” under the asking price.

“POA” means “price on application” or “price on asking,” which means the seller must be contacted to get the price.

‘I CAN MOVE THE NEEDLE’

In December 2021, the Kismet was the site of an informal question-and-answer session with the media as Khan reflected on his 10-year anniversary as the owner of the Jaguars.

He reiterated his hope to help elevate the city to new heights and bring a Super Bowl to Jags fans.

“There’s a vacuum here, there’s a football team here and as an owner I can move the needle,” Khan said. “How many times do you get a chance to move a needle in a good way in a great American city, very rarely. That’s the power here.”

PHOTOS: The Kismet, a look inside Shad Khan’s almost $200M yacht

On the Kismet On Dec. 13, 2021, the eve of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan's 10-year anniversary of owning the team, he reflected on the last decade in Jacksonville. Khan met with a group of local media aboard his almost $200 million yacht, The Kismet, in an informal question and answer session. These photos show an inside look of the yacht located in downtown Jacksonville.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Jaguars Make Noteworthy Pre Draft Roster Move

-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who tells The Associated Press that Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL Analysis Network

This Falcons-Titans Trade Sends AJ Brown To Atlanta

The 2019 NFL Draft class has been a topic of discussion recently because the deadline for fifth-year options is rapidly approaching. There has also been a lot of talk about what will happen with the group of second-round wide receivers. Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown is a name to keep a close eye on and the Atlanta Falcons might have interest in making a deal.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Action News Jax

2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Action News Jax

2022 NFL Draft l First round features 5 Georgia defenders

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders. The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.
ATHENS, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy