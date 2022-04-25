Photos: A look at Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s yacht Kismet through the years

The Kismet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a big week for Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team has the top pick in the NFL Draft once again, giving them a chance to get some help for Trevor Lawrence, who was picked No. 1 overall by the Jags last year.

In honor of the Jags’ upcoming moment in the spotlight, let’s take a trip down memory lane with another one of Khan’s assets: The Kismet, his nearly $200M yacht.

‘I WANT TO LIVE ON IT’

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau first gave you a look at the mega yacht when it was brand-new and anchored in the Thames River ahead of the Jags’ London game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

Khan sold his previous yacht in 2013, replacing it with the 300-foot Kismet, which took two years to build. Back then, the Kismet had a statue of a Jaguar on the front.

One of the Kismet’s onlookers in London declared “I want to live on it!”

‘MY FEET WOULD NEVER TOUCH LAND’

The yacht made it to the River City in 2015, docking in the St. Johns River next to the CSX building.

Deborah Kaczorowski of Jacksonville told Action News Jax then she was impressed with the Kismet.

“My feet would never touch land — maybe once a week —- if I had something like that,” Kaczorowski said. “I’d enjoy that bad boy.”

KISMET FOR SALE

In October 2020, the Kismet was listed for sale.

At that time, the asking price was $199,039,663. Now, the Kismet’s listing says “POA” under the asking price.

“POA” means “price on application” or “price on asking,” which means the seller must be contacted to get the price.

‘I CAN MOVE THE NEEDLE’

In December 2021, the Kismet was the site of an informal question-and-answer session with the media as Khan reflected on his 10-year anniversary as the owner of the Jaguars.

He reiterated his hope to help elevate the city to new heights and bring a Super Bowl to Jags fans.

“There’s a vacuum here, there’s a football team here and as an owner I can move the needle,” Khan said. “How many times do you get a chance to move a needle in a good way in a great American city, very rarely. That’s the power here.”

PHOTOS: The Kismet, a look inside Shad Khan’s almost $200M yacht

On the Kismet On Dec. 13, 2021, the eve of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan's 10-year anniversary of owning the team, he reflected on the last decade in Jacksonville. Khan met with a group of local media aboard his almost $200 million yacht, The Kismet, in an informal question and answer session. These photos show an inside look of the yacht located in downtown Jacksonville.

©2022 Cox Media Group