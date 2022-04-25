ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Tourism Offices partners with Voices Underground for Juneteenth celebration

By Bill Palmer
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrSQ3_0fJsDJub00

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is partnering with Voices Underground and the Wolf Administration to offer their support for this year’s Juneteenth Festivals across the commonwealth.

Seven grants of up to $15,000 each were announced as part of the state’s commitment toward becoming the nation’s leader in African American Cultural Heritage Tourism.

Those events that are held on June 19th will celebrate the beauty of black culture through music, performance, visual arts, food and more.

State money to fund projects in Erie, Millcreek, and Waterford

“This history and the things that we can do to make people within our community feel like they belong. That is so important and part of this celebration of celebrating Juneteenth, is making sure that people feel that they can not only be in a community, but that they actually belong in a community,” said Loraine Jones, President of State College Chapter of the NAACP.

This is the first year of the “Journeying Toward Freedom” Grant program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Group raises over $25K for Feeding Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit each year to focus their efforts on fundraising, community service and education. For their 2021-2022 state project, the group selected Feeding Pennsylvania, which is the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

May proclaimed as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in City of Erie

Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the City of Erie. The President of Erie Asian Pacific American Association accepted the proclamation. She said the association is hosting a Multicultural Asia Day at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum on May 7. She said the event celebrates the diverse Asian cultures […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercy Center asking for votes in national contest

A local group has been named a finalist in a national competition with $25,000 on the line. The Mercy Center for Women provides transitional housing and services for homeless women and children. The center is now one of 200 finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative, and they are asking for your vote. That’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Millcreek Township, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Government
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

According to Erie Police, one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28. According to police, two people have been shot at the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Barber National Institute holds 16th annual Art Show

The spirit of bringing people together was on display for an art awards ceremony on Wednesday. This happened at the Barber National Institute where awards were given out to artists showing in their 2022 show. This was the 16th annual show which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The show celebrated the […]
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#The Wolf Administration#State College Chapter Of#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Sight Center of NWPA receives funding to expand braille garden

One local business is receiving funding to upgrade one of their many services to benefit the community. The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania received a check for $5,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Erie that will go towards expanding their braille garden. The upgrades will include raised garden beds for older clients and more tactile […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Career Fair presents employment opportunities for Erie residents

Erie County government presented employment opportunities to Erie residents with a Career and Resource Fair for all. “We’re putting on this career and resource fair hoping to get some applicants to join our team at county government and start a career within county government,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources at Erie County Government. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Highmark Health sponsoring ‘Erie Eats’ at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

Families visiting the expERIEnce Children’s Museum will soon have an opportunity to learn about the importance of a healthy diet thanks to Highmark Health. The program “Erie Eats” is part of the new imaginative play diner included in the museums child-sized town. Highmark Health invested $250,000 to support this initiative of healthy eating. The “Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How to watch the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial Debate

(WHTM) – Four of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and likely face Josh Shapiro in the November Primary will debate in Harrisburg on Wednesday. Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 27. Candidates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Local school receives prize for fundraiser

A local school received a prize Wednesday, April 27 to congratulate them on collecting the most items for a fundraiser. Gannon University women’s basketball team visited St. Luke Catholic School to present a prize to them for collecting over 17,000 items in 2020 that was donated to the Kids Café of the Neighborhood Art House […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Housing needed for Ukrainian refugees in Erie

Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Erie. Local churches and organizations are asking residents to continue showing support and help make their resettlement process seamless. Here is more on what is being asked of residents to help Ukrainian refugees as they arrive. Organizations and churches are encountering a housing issue for Ukrainian refugees. They are asking […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College sees rising number of COVID-19 cases

Update: On the night of April 27, Allegheny College reported on their website that 48 students have recently tested positive for COVID-19 which brings the total number to 109 students in isolation. A total of 29 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Allegheny College website. In a letter to the campus community, […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Russia frees US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

Russia and the United States carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange on Wednesday, trading a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, a senior U.S. official and the Russian foreign ministry said.
MILITARY
YourErie

Salvation Army – Erie is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Salvation Army – Erie is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch the Salvation […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting on E. 38th St.

Erie Police were called to the 900 block of East 38th Street Thursday, April 28 after reports of a man being shot. Moments later, police responded to calls of a gunshot victim appearing just blocks from UPMC Hamot. Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot in the chest in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy