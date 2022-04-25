Murfreesboro police celebrate the promotion of three new captains, two lieutenants, & two sergeants

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (April 25, 2022) – Murfreesboro Chief of Police Michael Bowen announces the promotion of seven members of the department. Three lieutenants were promoted to captain, two sergeants to lieutenant and two officers to the rank of sergeant.

Captain Bryan Anderson started his career with MPD in 2002. Anderson has served as a member of the Special Operation Unit, Field Training Officer, Uniformed Division sergeant, and lieutenant. He is a 2016 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and is a FBI LEEDA Trilogy course recipient. Anderson is a 2002 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Captain Reco Hathaway started his career with MPD in 2006. Hathaway previously served as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor, member of the Community Oriented Policing Unit, detective, Uniformed Division sergeant, and lieutenant. He graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2017. Hathaway is a 2003 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Captain Jeff Keaton’s career began with MPD in 1996. Keaton previously served as a detective, detective-sergeant, and detective-lieutenant. He is a 2015 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He completed the FBI LEEDA Trilogy course in 2018. Keaton, who is a veteran and served with the Tennessee Army National Guard, will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Lieutenant James Abbott’s service with the department began in 1998. Abbott has served as a Field Training Officer, Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor, detective, and detective-sergeant. Abbott is an Army veteran and received both his bachelor’s degree (2002) and master’s degree (2014) from Middle Tennessee State University. Abbott will be assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Lieutenant Bryant Mitchell’s career with the department began in 2004. Mitchell has previously worked as a detective and Uniformed Division sergeant. Mitchell is a 2003 Graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and is also a 2022 graduate of the Southeastern Leadership Academy. Mitchell will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Sergeant Travis Henderson began his service with the department in 2006. Henderson has served as a Field Training Officer, member of the Special Operations Unit, and Parks Unit. Henderson is a Marine Corps veteran and will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Sergeant Tim Jensen started his career with the department in 2008. He previously served as a Gang Resistance Education and Training officer in our local schools. Jensen is a Marine Corps veteran and received his bachelor’s degree from Bethel University in 2016; he will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

“We are proud of the contributions and leadership that each of these individuals has demonstrated,” Bowen said. “We look forward to their service in their new roles and thank them for taking on the new challenges and responsibilities as they continue their service to our community.”

The newly promoted employees were recognized during a ceremony held April 22 at MPD Headquarters.