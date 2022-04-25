ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth welcomes Bird e-scooters this week

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
 3 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — Electric scooters are gliding into Leavenworth this week.

The city will eventually have between 50 and 75 of the electric scooters available for anyone over the age of 18 to use. But, Kansas law prohibits electric scooter use on all highways, including Fourth Street, Spruce Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Riders need to download Bird’s mobile app . Once activated, a map in the app will show riders were scooters are located. The app also provides information about pricing and fees for users. Bird says it offers community pricing for low-income riders and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel who apply for a specific program in the app.

Bird already has e-scooters in Overland Park , Kansas City and more than 400 cities around the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KSNT News

Why the Jayhawk basketball champions are making a special Topeka visit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour. KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Veterinary Health Center at KSU welcomes zonkey into the world

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world. The zonkey’s name is Zyla. Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. According to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

How to get rid of and prevent unwanted Dandelions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dandelions are one of the most common weeds in Kansas. You can find them in lawns and gardens, among other grassy areas. Being a weed, they are often undesirable. So, how do you get rid of them? According to Jeremy Johnson of Johnson’s Garden Center, the answer is herbicides. A herbicide […]
WICHITA, KS
